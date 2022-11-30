Rivian Sensors Struggle in the Rain, Users Are Annoyed by False Warnings and Errors

Being among the first to own a new vehicle from a new automotive brand might offer a sense of exclusivity. Still, the user experience is more likely to be ruined by various problems. As the rainy season started in some parts of the country, Rivian owners discovered that the ultrasonic and camera sensors struggle with rain.
Rivian used to be the darling of the EV crowd, especially as many wanted an alternative to Tesla. The fact that Rivian was also the first carmaker to offer an electric pickup into the market also helped raise the hype. But being the first with a product is not always a good thing, especially when this comes at the expense of overlooking basic things.
Judging by the number of complaints on the Rivian Forums, it looks like Rivian has overlooked many things in its bid to offer the R1T as the first electric pickup truck to market. Many of them could’ve been avoided by testing the trucks and SUVs in more diverse weather conditions and climates. The headlights that accumulate snow due to a design issue lie in this category. We’re sure others could be solved with a software update, although many might need a redesign of various parts.
As the rainy season set in some parts of the country, some Rivian owners started complaining about sensors misbehaving in the rain. Some ultrasonic sensors appear to give false warnings while driving in stop&go traffic, even when the car in front is a couple of vehicle lengths away. There are also problems with the adaptive cruise control system caused by a blurry camera. Several users on Rivian Forums confirmed it happened to them too.
Some users’ experiences point to the fact that windshield wipers do not cover the windshield area where the ACC camera is housed. As for the external cameras, they become useless with a little bit of moisture on them. Many of those complaining had vehicles from other brands before, and they had never experienced such problems. One user even called the R1T “the most fiddly when it comes to weather.”
We’re not sure Rivian could solve all these problems with a software update, and some of them would probably need a service appointment. Until then, Rivian owners tried workarounds, including window tint and ceramic treatment, to reduce glare and mist on the cameras. Sadly, although these attempts do not cause further issues, they don’t solve the initial problem either.
