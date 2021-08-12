Trash Turned to Gold. Robot Made of a Toy Car Chassis, Pans and Pots, Steals the Headlines

A village in Indonesia makes the headlines with a robot named “Delta,” built of household items like pots and rice cookers.
With the new wave hitting South Asia hard, people in Indonesia are once again forced to put everything on hold and watch their normal lifestyle being disrupted by the global health crisis. Many of the people are self-isolating, and this is where the Delta robot, recently nicknamed so, comes in. Performing community service to residents of a village in Surabaya, this improvised-looking machine managed to win the hearts of everyone in the area.
Built by a talented, 53-year-old techy villager named Aseyanto, the robot is a blend of scraps and household items collected from the neighborhood. Its head is made of a rice cooker, the base is in fact a toy car chassis, and you can also find in it pans, pots, and an old television monitor, as reported by Reuters.
The bot is powered by a battery and runs for approximately 12 hours on a charge. It is operated using a remote control.
While this is not the first robot built by the villager, it has certainly become the attraction of the Tembok Gede. Although it was originally built just for fun, Aseyanto repurposed its creation to land a hand and a smile to the Indonesian people, by helping them get easier through this health crisis.
Delta is a reliable public servant, making itself useful to the self-isolating residents. It delivers them food, it sprays disinfectant, and it tries to cheer people up by “talking” with them. Delta knows how to announce its deliveries, and it also wishes people “peace be with you” and to “get well soon.”
Numbers don’t look good in Indonesia, which, according to Reuters, has become the epicenter of Asia’s new outbreak, with over 3.6 million people getting infected.
