Trash Turned to Gold. Robot Made of a Toy Car Chassis, Pans and Pots, Steals the Headlines

More on this:

1 Chameleon Robot Changes Colors in Real-Time, Could Transform Military Technology

2 Cat Teasing Robot Can Keep Your Feline Entertained for Hours

3 Machine Learning Bot Can Replace Your Gardener, It Plants and Weeds on Its Own

4 Cheerful, Desktop-Sized Robot Dog Reminds You to Put Your Mask On

5 Numbers Don’t Lie. Robots Are Taking Over and It Will Be a Global Phenomenon