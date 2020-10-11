How to Stop a Bullet: The Brembo Braking System on the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo

This Wooden Electric Car Is the Toy We Never Had as Kids

Electric cars suitable for children are pretty common these days, but a Slovenian designer believes he has invented something that’s both fun and environmentally friendly. 11 photos



“We create woody exclusively from quality wood supplied by local suppliers and the frame made of stainless steel and corrosion protection, which enables a long service life in any environment. Car body is made from finest lightweight BB grade wood with enhanced grain properties. Custom made full metal galvanized chassis parts are designed for years of corrosion resistance and rough playing time,” the designer of the car explains.



Woody is powered by a motor connected to a li-ion battery that supports a range of at least 4 km (2.4 miles), according to a series of tests.



“This test route was 560 meters long in one direction, it has one slight incline of 5% and one bigger one of cut 10%. The car was always driven in high gear with us following it on the bike, continuously for 4 round trips and it still had the battery charge in it but was noticeable slower uphill at this point. So I would say 4 km (2.4 miles) on a single charge is completely possible if driven on a level hard, pavement like ground,” he says.



The wooden electric car features a ground clearance of just 5 cm (1.9 inches) and tips the scales at 26 kg (57.3 pounds).



