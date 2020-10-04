3D Printing the Moon Base Could Start with ICON Olympus Project

2 BMW Designworks Made A Puma Shoe Inspired By The GINA Concept, Will Be In Stores

1 Aston Martin Wants to Sell You Some (Presumably) Expensive Sneakers

More on this:

These Shoes Are Literally Made from Trash and Old Car Tires

Everybody knows that protecting our planet starts with each and every one of us, but this doesn’t mean that things can just change overnight. 9 photos



What D'BRIS is all about comes down to just this: shoes made from trash and recycled materials, such as plastic found in the ocean and old car tires.



More specifically, recycled ocean plastic and post-consumer PET has been used for the upper console, recycled rubber and car tires can be found on the sole, and while recycled and organic cotton was the main material in the laces and the inside part of the shoes.



“The majority of the outer soles are made from car tires, which is complemented with a mix of natural rubber and recycled rubber scraps. The upper canvas is made from high-quality polyester yarn made from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic,” the creators of the shoes explains.



“Between 5-10% of this is captured directly from the oceans and beaches by local fishermen and NGOs. On the inside, we have added cotton to increase the comfort of the shoe. The cotton is 50% recycled and the other 50% is certified organic cotton. Same thing with the laces. The insoles are made from PU, EVA, and cork, all recycled scraps from the factory. D’BRIS shoes help preserve natural resources and keep the oceans cleaner.”



The shoes are hand-made in Spain and the materials come from regions around the country. They are available in all black or a combination of white and black and can be purchased by both women and men in sizes 36-46 EU (5.5-12 US).



D'BRIS shoes have previously been posted on Kickstarter for global support, but the fundraising has already succeeded, and you can now pre-order your own pair of shoes made from trash using this Projects like D'BRIS, however, give us hope that reducing the environmental footprint is actually possible with the right approach, as long as people keep investing in new ideas to help in this regard.What D'BRIS is all about comes down to just this: shoes made from trash and recycled materials, such as plastic found in the ocean and old car tires.More specifically, recycled ocean plastic and post-consumer PET has been used for the upper console, recycled rubber and car tires can be found on the sole, and while recycled and organic cotton was the main material in the laces and the inside part of the shoes.“The majority of the outer soles are made from car tires, which is complemented with a mix of natural rubber and recycled rubber scraps. The upper canvas is made from high-quality polyester yarn made from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic,” the creators of the shoes explains.“Between 5-10% of this is captured directly from the oceans and beaches by local fishermen and NGOs. On the inside, we have added cotton to increase the comfort of the shoe. The cotton is 50% recycled and the other 50% is certified organic cotton. Same thing with the laces. The insoles are made from PU, EVA, and cork, all recycled scraps from the factory. D’BRIS shoes help preserve natural resources and keep the oceans cleaner.”The shoes are hand-made in Spain and the materials come from regions around the country. They are available in all black or a combination of white and black and can be purchased by both women and men in sizes 36-46 EU (5.5-12 US).D'BRIS shoes have previously been posted on Kickstarter for global support, but the fundraising has already succeeded, and you can now pre-order your own pair of shoes made from trash using this page

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.