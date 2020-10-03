This Bike Light Can Automatically Warn Drivers They’re Getting Too Close

The Tesla Semi Is the Perfect Luxury RV: The Semi-Home Concept

Smart bike lights have been around for a while, many of them coming with smartphone connectivity for customization options, but SureLight bundles such capabilities for a completely different approach. 10 photos



First and foremost, SureLight is made from a single piece of aluminum and magnetically attaches to your bike. It features absolutely no button, so it just turns on when it clicks into place on your bicycle and turns off when you remove it.



There are no AAA batteries, as it features a built-in unit that can be recharged via micro USB.



“SureLight's case is CNC-machined from a single billet of aircraft-grade aluminum, sandblasted and anodized to survive every fall and rainy day. The only hole in the case, the micro-USB port, is sealed by an O-ring so condensation killing your bike lights is a problem of the past,” the parent company explains.



But the really useful thing about SureLight is how the 28 LEDs work when the device is attached to a bike.



For example, it uses 22 different red and 6 orange LEDs, each color having its very own purpose. The standard light turns on when you connect the gadget to your bike, but it can change the brightness, the color, and the flashing pattern based on the information offered by a built-in accelerometer and a sensor supposed to measure the distance to a car driving behind you.



If a vehicle is getting too close, SureLight can automatically start flashing, thus warning the driver that they should increase the safety distance.



