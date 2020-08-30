FARINA Is a Smart Bike Light That Can Be Controlled from Your iPhone

Finding the best light for your bike isn’t something that’s so easy to do, and it happens for a good reason. Most often, bicycle owners look for the most affordable balance between efficient light to see the road ahead during the night, long-lasting battery, and reduced weight for obvious reasons.
And while finding something that ticks all the boxes isn’t really easy if you don’t want to spend more than a couple of dollars, here’s a device that provides an impressive lineup of features.
Called FARINA, this is a smart bike light that comes with ultra-bright LEDs, optical cutoff, a large lithium-ion battery, and a series of smart capabilities, including auto-sleep and theft protection.
With a pretty standard design, FARINA was created from the very beginning to provide you with the right amount of light when cycling during the night, all without blinding oncoming traffic, something that obviously puts cyclists themselves at risk on public roads.
“Blinding oncoming drivers with your light makes you vulnerable to fatal head-on collisions. Farina focuses light below the horizon so as not to dazzle oncoming traffic, just like a car's headlight,” the creators of the new bike light explain.
The mobile companion app provides access to a welcome set of extra features, including battery information, the lighting mode (you can choose between daytime run, river run, and foggy), configure your own LED pattern (enable or disable blinking), and set up the theft alert, the ambient light, and the sleeping mode.
FARINA isn’t yet available for purchase, as the company that created the device is hoping to get the necessary funds to make it happen with the help of an Indiegogo campaign. More specifics aren’t available right now, but the fundraising is supposed to kick off in the coming weeks, so we’ll find out everything about the price and the supported modes rather sooner than later.
Called FARINA, this is a smart bike light that comes with ultra-bright LEDs, optical cutoff, a large lithium-ion battery, and a series of smart capabilities, including auto-sleep and theft protection.
With a pretty standard design, FARINA was created from the very beginning to provide you with the right amount of light when cycling during the night, all without blinding oncoming traffic, something that obviously puts cyclists themselves at risk on public roads.
“Blinding oncoming drivers with your light makes you vulnerable to fatal head-on collisions. Farina focuses light below the horizon so as not to dazzle oncoming traffic, just like a car's headlight,” the creators of the new bike light explain.
The mobile companion app provides access to a welcome set of extra features, including battery information, the lighting mode (you can choose between daytime run, river run, and foggy), configure your own LED pattern (enable or disable blinking), and set up the theft alert, the ambient light, and the sleeping mode.
FARINA isn’t yet available for purchase, as the company that created the device is hoping to get the necessary funds to make it happen with the help of an Indiegogo campaign. More specifics aren’t available right now, but the fundraising is supposed to kick off in the coming weeks, so we’ll find out everything about the price and the supported modes rather sooner than later.