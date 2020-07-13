Jennifer Lopez Gives the ElliptiGo a Try for the Ultimate Outdoor Workout

The Aqueous 120 Super-yacht – Made Mostly of Glass Using Automotive Techniques

If you need fitness inspiration, look no further than Jennifer Lopez. Her music and / or movies might not be to your liking, but you could hardly deny that the woman has a banging body, even without factoring in her age. 8 photos



To put it simply, she likes to break a sweat and get her heart rate up. Apparently, she also likes to take good care of her joints, without having to compromise on either of these two. So she’s also a fan of something called the ElliptiGo, one of the strangest looking two-wheelers out there that boasts of toning the quads, glutes, hamstrings and lower abs in no time,



The ElliptiGo is not a bicycle, but it’s not an elliptical machine either. It’s a combination of both, meant to bring the benefits of an elliptical machine outdoors, to make working out even more fun. It looks very much like a bicycle, but instead of traditional bike pedals, you have oversize foot platforms that perform an elliptical motion. Because it doesn’t have a seat, the ElliptiGo is often described as a



And while it looks strange and maybe even novel to some, the ElliptiGo has actually been around for years. The idea for it came about in 2005 and the first ElliptiGo was released in 2010. As of the moment of press, the ElliptiGo community numbers some 25,000 members worldwide, which, admittedly, is not earth-shattering but the fact that JLo is one of them is.



It looks like the model Lopez is trying out is the newer-generation one, the



Lopez was spotted around Miami, Florida, in the company of a trainer, which could indicate she’s new to the elliptical bicycle. Because they ride differently that actual bikes and because they can perform as well as any other non-motorized bike (including uphill and speeding up to 20 mph / 32 kph) and given that they’re higher than standing scooters, these things need some adjusting. Because of this, the maker recommends trying out a stationary one before heading out with a trainer, and only afterwards daring to go at it alone as as part of a team.



The star seems to be at this first stage, but even so, her use of the product is a real endorsement. The question remains whether her fans will give it a go. Would you?



