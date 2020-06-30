The Tango T600, the Electric Micro-Car With Big Dreams and a $420,000 Price Tag

Ride in Style to the Bakery With the Woman Rider the Citroenist by Martone

Do you remember Citroen’s SpaceTourer-derived The Citroënist Concept from last year? It was a motorhome-inspired prototype that aimed to cater for a specific set of fans – those looking to deliver their love for all things developed by Andre-Gustave Citroen’s company... at the camping grounds. Now the brand is back with a double two-wheel take on the whole idea – the Rider The Citroënist by Martone series. 23 photos



That’s because the van prototype was developed in partnership with Martone Cycling and included the Rider The Citroënist by Martone. So, what’s the two-wheel fuss all about? The main idea is that – unlike the SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept one-time apparition strategy – the bike from Martone is very much available on Citroen’s own



More so, the company is now introducing a second model to the mix – the equally mouthful Woman Rider The Citroënist by Martone. The main differentiator – no, it’s not the connection to all things French pastry – is the basket up front. Seriously, that’s what we’re getting from the press release.



Ok, the lady bike is also available in just one size – 44 cm – as opposed to the men’s version 52 and 56 cm options. Everything else seems to be the same: white steel/aluminum alloy frame, premium 3-speed manual transmission system from Sturmey Archer, red chain, The Citroënist logo on the saddle and frame crossbar, or even the handlebar



By the way, the latter was created last year specifically for the centenary celebrations. At least the price isn't overwhelming for a decidedly lifestyle product - the men's version is 950 and the lady's option is 980 euros.



