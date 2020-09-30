The Rungu Double-Wheel e-Bike Brings Serious Power to Off-roading

That bike is called Rungu, with Rungu being a maker from California that builds every machine in the U.S., albeit from imported parts. Rungu has been on the scene for some six years now but if you haven’t heard about it yet, it’s because it’s offering a very niche product: a three-wheleed electric bicycle that’s made for serious off-roading.
Though dubbed an e-bike, Rungu is actually an electric trike, with patented dual forks in the front, with 26-inch wheels. The dual wheel in the front offers extra stability on even the most difficult terrain, more grip and increased contact surface, which makes it fly over soft sand or snow (up to 9 inches / 22.8 cm of it), can go through thick mud and loose gravel, and over rocks without issue.
And that’s not all that Rungu boasts of having accomplished with this bike. Because it’s lighter than an ATV and doesn’t need gas, expensive maintenance or entails additional costs, but it still has a 300-pound (136-kg) towing capacity and is light enough to lift over obstacles, it can actually be a suitable, more convenient alternative to ATVs and dirtbikes. As such, it’s ideal for off-roading, on hunting trips or for use by the military.
Rungu actually offers an entire lineup of trikes based on the same concept of a longer wheelbase with a dual front wheel configuration. A couple of them are non-electric (the Kilimanjaro and the Juggernaut) and they’re made to give you a real workout when taking them off-road, and several are electric (Dualie, the Dualie XR and the Juggernaut electric). All models are fully customizable depending on what you need it for.
With its ability to climb a 40 percent grade, the Rungu is right at home in every type of scenario. Stopping power is delivered by triple hydraulic brakes, while independent suspension on the front wheels makes most bumpy rides feel smoother.
Speaking of bumpy rides, approaching this kind of treacherous terrain means some sort of guarantee against flats. Rungu offers APF (Anti-pinch flat) tire liners that come as standard for the heavier products, the XR (extra range) models.
