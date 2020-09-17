This Bag Isn't a Typical Front Passenger, Keeps Everything in Place

If you typically drive alone, the front passenger seat could easily become just the perfect place to keep the phone, the wallet, a bottle of water, some napkins, face masks, the laptop, some documents, a laptop, groceries, and so many other stuff that shouldn’t actually be there.
Enter izzy.
Currently seeking crowdfunding support on Kickstarter, izzy is an organizing bag that’s optimized for the car and supposed to provide you with a storage place for pretty much everything.
Described as a “new accessory for urban people,” izzy is just the right choice if you typically carry around water bottles, sunglasses, chargers, phone cameras, and even toys. It comes with flexible storage compartments thanks to velcro partitions, so you can adapt every storage place to fit a different object.
It’s made from water-resistant materials, so you can easily expose it to rain and other liquids, and comes with an integrated seatbelt at the top to easily secure it in place on your seat.
What’s more, izzy features a so-called waste unit, which is essentially a place where you can throw away anything, from food to any other garbage. This part is made from water-repellent material and features a zipper, allowing for easy removal and cleaning.
“The soft interior and high-quality materials guarantee that your goods are stored safely and your beloved ones cannot accidentally hurt themselves. Our premium velcro can ensure that the dividers cannot be easily removed by small children,” the inventor of the organizing bag explains.
Posted on Kickstarter, izzy can be yours if you agree to pledge $70 for the campaign, and this package includes one bag, 5 small and 2 large velcro dividers, an elastic velcro divider, a trash compartment, and a shoulder strap.
The project has already received over $5,500 in donations from people around the world, with 27 days left to reach the $17,630 goal.
