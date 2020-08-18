Electronic License Plate Tabs Could Finally Kill Off the DMV Waiting Lines

As many American drivers know already, paying a visit to the DMV to get new license plate tabs isn’t necessarily the most comfortable experience, especially because stats have shown that they could end up waiting for up to 2 hours just to get their turn and have their papers checked.
But someone has come up with a new-generation idea that could make getting new tabs something that’s possible right from the comfort of our homes.
Called InstaTAB, the new electronic vehicle registration tabs allow drivers to do the whole thing from a mobile device using a dedicated app that allows them to enter vehicle and customer information and records, pay the necessary fees, and then wait for the approval.
The digital displays would just update automatically with a Bluetooth connection through the mobile phone, so technically, the whole thing would be done without you having to go to the DMV.
The main unit comes down to a very simple build that includes only a front cover, a display, the bottom housing, and dock affixes to the plate. The display communicates with the dedicated app on the mobile phone through a Bluetooth chip, so whenever a new tab is available, it can update the displayed information accordingly.
InstaTab can be placed both on the license plate or on the windshield, and the creators of the device, who are now hoping to get the necessary funds to make it happen, explain on Kickstarter that one electronic tab should work flawlessly for up to seven years.
Needless to say, it features pretty durable construction, and the device has already been tested to withstand cold and hot temperatures. According to the timeline, if the required funds are raised, the production could kick off in January, with the official launch set for March next year.
The inventors of InstaTab hope to raise nearly $48,000 as part of their Kickstarter campaign.
