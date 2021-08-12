Watch a Driverless Truck Operate 100 Percent Autonomously in Highway Traffic

More on this:

1 Nvidia Drive to Power the Best Autonomous Software for Trucks on the Market

2 "Is Elon Musk Killing People?" - You Won't Like the Short Answer

3 Jordan Peterson’s Tweet Relates Personal Responsibility to Autonomous Cars

4 Drunk Driver Uses Autopilot to Drive Home, Sleeps Inside Model S in Norway

5 DARPA Wants Stealth Autonomous Vehicles to Navigate in Darkness and Underground