Ferrari Plans to Be the Last Bastion of ICE Cars, Also EV Ready When Time Comes

5 Linux in the Car Gets Major Boost With New Red Hat Announcement

1 Apple Expands Self-driving Car Fleet in California, Apple Car Not in Sight

More on this:

Los Angeles, There's a New Self-Driving Car Company in Town: Meet Motional

Editor's note: Photo gallery shows Hyundai Ioniq 5, the base of the future self-driving cars employed by Motional. The company might use different prototypes as it develops its self-driving technology. Photo gallery shows Hyundai Ioniq 5, the base of the future self-driving cars employed by Motional. The company might use different prototypes as it develops its self-driving technology.

load press release