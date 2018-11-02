Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Enters Prototype Testing Stage

4 McLaren Senna GTR Customer Racecar Debuts as Quickest McLaren Outside F1

Back in March, McLaren presented at the Geneva Motor Show the track-only version of the Senna, the GTR. At the same time, it said production will stop as soon as 75 of them are made, each priced at £1.1 million plus taxes. Soon after, the McLaren Senna GTR was sold out. 38 photos



The car will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine as the



The suspension fitted on the GTR is unique and is derived from the McLaren GT3 program. On the testing prototype, all the mechanical parts will be dressed in a modified Senna road car bodywork, but the final product will be based around a chassis with wider track front and rear and center-lock wheels.



With all the parts going into it, the GTR is expected to weigh less than the road-going Senna, but the company stopped short of saying exactly how much.



As opposed to the existing Senna, the GTR will have no airbags, no central infotainment screen, and no folding driver display. What will have is a new, race-style steering wheel with integrated gearshift controls.



Deliveries of the GTR will begin in September next year, as soon as production of the road version ends, so there’s plenty of time left to find out the exact capabilities of the car.



Now, as the car enters its dynamic prototype testing stage, the car builder decided to bring forth some more details, so that customers know what they are paying for.

