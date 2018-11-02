autoevolution

Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Enters Prototype Testing Stage

Back in March, McLaren presented at the Geneva Motor Show the track-only version of the Senna, the GTR. At the same time, it said production will stop as soon as 75 of them are made, each priced at £1.1 million plus taxes. Soon after, the McLaren Senna GTR was sold out.
Now, as the car enters its dynamic prototype testing stage, the car builder decided to bring forth some more details, so that customers know what they are paying for.

The car will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine as the road legal Senna, but tweaked to develop a bit more power, namely 825 ps. That's 25 ps more than the regular version. Also, the downforce generated while speeding down a track has increased from 800 kg on the road version to 1,000 kg on the GTR.

The suspension fitted on the GTR is unique and is derived from the McLaren GT3 program. On the testing prototype, all the mechanical parts will be dressed in a modified Senna road car bodywork, but the final product will be based around a chassis with wider track front and rear and center-lock wheels. 

With all the parts going into it, the GTR is expected to weigh less than the road-going Senna, but the company stopped short of saying exactly how much.

As opposed to the existing Senna, the GTR will have no airbags, no central infotainment screen, and no folding driver display. What will have is a new, race-style steering wheel with integrated gearshift controls.

Deliveries of the GTR will begin in September next year, as soon as production of the road version ends, so there’s plenty of time left to find out the exact capabilities of the car.

You can have a look at all the details about the Senna GTR as released by McLaren in the document attached below.
