2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Meets Mercedes-Benz GLS in Rare Spyshots

The first SUV wearing the revised Maybach name is out in the open, sort of speak, testing its road prowess alongside its Benz-branded sibling. And as usual when a new star car hits the block, our spies were there to capture it in motion.

Mercedes-Benz’s largest SUV will hit the spotlight sometime next year, with the Maybach version of it to follow some time after that, so seeing the two together is not something that happens very often.



Setting the two apart, at least until when the testing robes are removed, is the front grille, devoid of any badge, but both easily distinguishable as belonging to two different nameplates.



When the wrapping comes off, we’re likely to see the same car in terms of size and shape. The Maybach variant will probably use a lot more chrome on the exterior and add a touch or two of luxury at the interior.



Engine wise, the Maybach will go, traditionally, for a V8 powerplant, probably AMG ’s 4.0-liter biturbo. Earlier rumors pointed to the possibility of a second power plant to be used in the lineup, a V12.



As is, the specifications of the V8 engine are unknown at this time, but using the 469 hp variant fitted on the



