autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Meets Mercedes-Benz GLS in Rare Spyshots

2 Nov 2018, 15:39 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The first SUV wearing the revised Maybach name is out in the open, sort of speak, testing its road prowess alongside its Benz-branded sibling. And as usual when a new star car hits the block, our spies were there to capture it in motion.
24 photos
2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS
Judging by the heavy camo both of the cars are seen wearing, one could say they hide some extreme changes, especially when it comes to the new Benz when compared to the GLS of 2016. Unfortunately, that same heavy camo prevents us from even remotely guessing what lies underneath.

Mercedes-Benz’s largest SUV will hit the spotlight sometime next year, with the Maybach version of it to follow some time after that, so seeing the two together is not something that happens very often.

Setting the two apart, at least until when the testing robes are removed, is the front grille, devoid of any badge, but both easily distinguishable as belonging to two different nameplates.

When the wrapping comes off, we’re likely to see the same car in terms of size and shape. The Maybach variant will probably use a lot more chrome on the exterior and add a touch or two of luxury at the interior.

Engine wise, the Maybach will go, traditionally, for a V8 powerplant, probably AMG’s 4.0-liter biturbo. Earlier rumors pointed to the possibility of a second power plant to be used in the lineup, a V12.

As is, the specifications of the V8 engine are unknown at this time, but using the 469 hp variant fitted on the Maybach S-Class as a reference to guess to the SUVs capabilities would not be entirely far-fetched.

Now that the SUVs have claimed the throne in the automotive industry, the range of such vehicles but with a luxury twist has increased dramatically, so the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will not have it easy once it arrives.
2020 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 2020 mercedes-benz gls Mercedes-Maybach Mercedes-Benz spyshots GLS-Class
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? A Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a GenerationA Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a Generation
Is It Cheating? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MAYBACH models:
MAYBACH LandauletMAYBACH Landaulet LuxuryMAYBACH 62 ZeppelinMAYBACH 62 Zeppelin LuxuryMAYBACH 57 ZeppelinMAYBACH 57 Zeppelin LuxuryMAYBACH Typ SW 42 "Ponton" by SpohnMAYBACH Typ SW 42 "Ponton" by Spohn Upper PremiumMAYBACH Typ SW 42MAYBACH Typ SW 42 Upper PremiumAll MAYBACH models  
 
 