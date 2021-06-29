Toyota to Make More Spare Parts for the Supra A70, A80, Grab Them While You Can

At the beginning of last year, Japanese carmaker Toyota announced it has decided to start making genuine spare parts for older Supra models, namely the A70 and A80, as part of the so-called Gazoo Racing (GR) Heritage Parts Project. This summer, the list of available items expands with the addition of new goodies.
According to the Japanese, additional spare parts for Supra models sold from 1986-1993 (A70) and 1993-2002 (A80) will become available on dealers’ lots from Japan, North America, and pretty much everywhere else where the model was a relevant one starting with July 1. The new parts will be sold “in the same way as normal genuine parts.”
The list of items added to the offering for the A70 – the first new ones since the project was originally announced last year – includes things like emblems (front and rear), clutch master and release cylinders, brake and heater hoses, and air conditioner control panel knob. From August, side protection moldings, front door garnish, and front suspension lower arm bush will be added for this model.
As far as the A80 is concerned, the expansion of the list of available parts is limited to the oxygen sensor and front bumper cover.
Toyota says these new parts will be made in limited numbers, “with the special cooperation of our suppliers,” and warns that “after their production periods have ended, each reproduced part will only be available for purchase for as long as stocks last.”
No pricing or production numbers for these new pieces of hardware have been announced yet, but there’s a special website you can visit if you happen to be a Supra A70 or A80 owner in need of some original parts.
Aside from these two generations of the Supra, GR’s heritage program also includes parts for the 2000GT.
The list of items added to the offering for the A70 – the first new ones since the project was originally announced last year – includes things like emblems (front and rear), clutch master and release cylinders, brake and heater hoses, and air conditioner control panel knob. From August, side protection moldings, front door garnish, and front suspension lower arm bush will be added for this model.
As far as the A80 is concerned, the expansion of the list of available parts is limited to the oxygen sensor and front bumper cover.
Toyota says these new parts will be made in limited numbers, “with the special cooperation of our suppliers,” and warns that “after their production periods have ended, each reproduced part will only be available for purchase for as long as stocks last.”
No pricing or production numbers for these new pieces of hardware have been announced yet, but there’s a special website you can visit if you happen to be a Supra A70 or A80 owner in need of some original parts.
Aside from these two generations of the Supra, GR’s heritage program also includes parts for the 2000GT.