1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Gets a Van Engine, Vortec L96 Almost Like New

If you’re a Chevelle fan, there’s no doubt this restomod deserves a look, though, for many, the asking price might be a little bit too ambitious, especially because it’s a wagon, and this body style isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. The garage hopes it could get $37,500 for the car, and some financing options are also available. And this appears to be the case of this 1969 Chevelle wagon that has already received a series of upgrades, including a 2015 Chevrolet Express van engine supposed to provide unexpected power.The unit putting the wheels in motion is GM’s 6.0-liter Vortec L96 engine, and this time, it’s hooked to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The folks over at Carolina Muscle Cars, the garage in charge of selling the car, claim the engine comes from a 2015 van and has only 15,000 miles (24,000 km) on it.As many people would correctly guess by simply checking out the images in the gallery, this Chevelle comes with plenty of other mechanical upgrades, such as lowering shocks and suspensions, though whoever built this restomod also tried to retain some part of the Chevelle, including the original chassis and the body without any massive modifications to retain the beauty of the ’69 model in all its glory.The chrome is completely new, and so is the Nassau Blue metallic paint that’s said to come in impeccable condition overall.Hop behind the wheel, and you’ll discover a completely new interior that offers a mix of old and new. So this Chevelle now features new seats and carpets, as well as modern air conditioning and a Bluetooth stereo system.If you’re a Chevelle fan, there’s no doubt this restomod deserves a look, though, for many, the asking price might be a little bit too ambitious, especially because it’s a wagon, and this body style isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. The garage hopes it could get $37,500 for the car, and some financing options are also available.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.