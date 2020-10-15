Toyota Supra Supercar Rendering Shows Ferrari GT Design

View this post on Instagram

# TOYOTA #SUPRA #Concept Mashup! (Hires on behance and website soon) - I designed this sideview concept starting from what is already great and available! Just a mashup of many elements I like to create my dream Supra! A sharp and neat 3D-2D mixed render. I will release 2 BONUS liveries, tell me what’s your favourite! - Here the full list of cars and design elements: F12 TDF GT layout with proportion mods FXXK back wings F40 LM wheels AMG GT blackseries front thins fender intakes Toyota Supra Performance line aero kit, front and rear McLaren 720s side style movement NISMO GTR door handle Opt. wheels Volkracing by Rays - #cardesigner #japan #volkracing #rays #mclaren #ferrari #amg #nismo #gazoo

A post shared by Luca Serafini (@serafinistile) on Oct 14, 2020 at 10:02am PDT