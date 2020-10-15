Toyota Supra Supercar Rendering Shows Ferrari GT Design

However, an aficionado will explain that the contraption is more of a super-Grand Tourer and, as the Tifosi among you can tell, this is owed to the Japanese machine seeing its proportions modified with the Ferrari F12 TDF serving as inspiration.
Another Prancing Horse addition sees the posterior of the car receiving the vertical fins of the FXX K, the LaFerrari's racing version. Then we have the wheels, which come from... another Fezza, namely the track-savvy F40 LM.
These days, it's difficult to speak of Ferrari without McLaren fans wishing to join the action, which is why we find the aero of the 720S adorning the front wings. Oh, and in case you're wondering if that flush door handle comes from the Nissan GT-R, the answer is yes.
Luca Serafini, the penning master behind the proposal, mixed 2D and 3D techniques for this super-Supra while bringing us the side view of the machine. Nevertheless, as mentioned in the Instagram post below, the newfound styling cues of the car will soon be covered by not one, but two racing liveries - for now, we can only see one of them, namely the colors of Toyota's Gazoo Racing.
Meanwhile, in the real world, the Mk V Toyota Supra is getting a V10 Formula One heritage engine. This is a 4.0-liter unit that can rev to 11,000 rpm and deliver 750 hp and while we're talking about a drift build, such an upgrade might just go well with the visual transformation seen here.
