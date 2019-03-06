Toyota Supra GT4 Customer Racecar Is an Affordable Appetizer, See It Live

Now that the Toyota Supra is among us, the Japanese automaker has introduced... yet another concept of its halo car. This time around, though, we're looking at a proposal that seems to be ready for its debut as the Supra's GT4 racing version.

23 photos



We have to keep in mind that the Geneva-debuting GR Supra GT4 Concept is different from the GR Supra racing concept we met at the Detroit Auto Show.



Now, you might wonder what sets the GT4 model apart from the



But there's more. For instance, the single-turbo (twin-scroll unit) 3.0-liter straight-six motor that comes from BMW packs a motorsport-grade ECU and wiring looms. Oh, and the automatic tranny is still here.



There are also motorsport-specification drive shafts and limited slip differential. The same can be said about the fuel tank refueling system, while the street wheels have made room for OZ 18x11-inch five-hole shoes.



Underneath the car, we find the same MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension design, but competition springs, shock absorbers and anti-roll bars have been added. We also need to mention the racing-grade Brembo stopping hardware.



