5 Slammed Rocket Bunny 1996 Toyota Tacoma Looks CGI Now, but Will Soon Become Real

4 Kids Will Get Bullied if They Show Up to the Prom in This Toyota Thrius Limo

1 Lowered 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Goes for Partial and All-Out Murdered Looks

Toyota Recalls 2018 - 2021 Tundra Pickup Truck Over Electrical Issue

Manufactured with pride in the United States of America, the current-generation Tundra isn’t faultless. Reliability and Toyota may go hand in hand, but still, the Japanese automaker gets it wrong sometimes. 6 photos



By October 2020, the number of reports had steadily ballooned. After surveying the driving patterns of customer pickups affected by thermal events, Toyota decided to conduct yet another test with the supplier. With both the low and high beams turned on, the connector temperature did increase and some melting damage to the connector did occur. Toyota initially determined the specification incorrect, but they were badly wrong.



Toyota re-run the duplication test, and during a 31-day testing period, they have observed the maximum temperature of the bulb and connector increase daily on an incremental basis. On the 31-st day, a flame was produced at the headlamp connector. Fast forward to the latter part of August, and the safety engineers have finally decided that a voluntary



No fewer than 158,489 units of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and inspect pretty much anything related to the headlight assembly. If one or more components are found to be damaged, they’ll be replaced at no cost to the customer. Owners who have paid to have this condition remedied in the past can seek reimbursement under the company’s general reimbursement plan.



Known customers will be informed of the recall by November 1st. In April 2020, Toyota received a field report alleging a thermal event at the headlamp connector of a half-ton pickup. “Thermal event” is another way of saying “the headlight caught fire.” The damage didn’t propagate beyond the headlamp assembly, which is why Toyota got in touch with the bulb supplier to identify any shorts or abnormalities. As fate would have it, they didn’t identify such problems. The safety boffins then range the supplier of the wire harness after noticing some damage on the harness. Once again, the supplier told the automaker that no manufacturing defects are to blame.By October 2020, the number of reports had steadily ballooned. After surveying the driving patterns of customer pickups affected by thermal events, Toyota decided to conduct yet another test with the supplier. With both the low and high beams turned on, the connector temperature did increase and some melting damage to the connector did occur. Toyota initially determined the specification incorrect, but they were badly wrong.Toyota re-run the duplication test, and during a 31-day testing period, they have observed the maximum temperature of the bulb and connector increase daily on an incremental basis. On the 31-st day, a flame was produced at the headlamp connector. Fast forward to the latter part of August, and the safety engineers have finally decided that a voluntary recall has to be performed.No fewer than 158,489 units of the Tundra , manufactured between the 2018 and 2021 model year, are called back. According to the defect information report submitted with the, dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and inspect pretty much anything related to the headlight assembly. If one or more components are found to be damaged, they’ll be replaced at no cost to the customer. Owners who have paid to have this condition remedied in the past can seek reimbursement under the company’s general reimbursement plan.Known customers will be informed of the recall by November 1st.

Download attachment: Tundra Recall - Headlight Electrical Connector May Overheat (PDF)