The aftermarket is full of weird things, especially in the Land of the Rising Sun. Take, for instance, this ESB Style-modified Toyota Probox station wagon which impersonates the Land Rover Defender sport utility vehicle.
First and foremost, what’s a Probox? Not available in the United States or Europe, this old-looking car is considered a light commercial van rather than a station wagon. The original rolled off the assembly line in 2002 on the New Basic Compact vehicle architecture for subcompacts that include the Vitz, a.k.a. Yaris in Europe, Australia, and the United States of America.
Codenamed XP50, the Probox was facelifted in 2014, when it was redesignated XP160. Twinned with the now-discontinued Toyota Succeed, this roomy machine soldiers on with little in the way of standard equipment and optional extras. Also sold by Mazda as the Familia Van, the Probox flaunts 1.3- and 1.5-liter gasoline mills and a 1.5-liter hybrid.
Only the 1.5-liter gasser can be optioned with all-wheel drive. The 1.3 makes do with 95 ps (94 horsepower) and 121 Nm (89 pound-feet) of torque, whereas the 1.5 levels up to 109 ps (108 horsepower) and 136 Nm (100 pound-feet). The hybrid is rocking an electric motor that cranks out up to 61 ps (60 horsepower) and 169 Nm (125 pound-feet) of torque.
The most affordable specification available right now retails at 1,491,000 yen, as in 11,110 freedom eagles converted at current exchange rates. Higher up the spectrum, the best-equipped model costs ¥2,014,000 or $15,000, including consumption tax. Customers are further presented with TRD bits and bobs such as a front spoiler and 14-inch aluminum wheels.
Toyota Racing Development parts don’t hold a candle to the CLS Fox, though. A body kit developed by ESB Style for the XP160 series, the CLS Fox shamelessly copies the design of the Land Rover Defender. Instead of the body-on-frame Defender, the aftermarket company used the unibody Defender as inspiration for its polarizing kit. The front bumper costs ¥60,000 (circa $450), while the headlight covers retail at ¥25,000 ($185).
Taillight covers, a rear bumper, hybrid-specific seat covers, armrests, and 40-millimeter spacers, white-painted wheels, off-road tires, bodyside decals, and C-pillar trim pieces are featured as well. The cherry on top is the lettering up front, which reads TFENDER instead of DEFENDER.
Funnier still, the front license plate holder says CLS BARREL on the first row and Enjoy! LowLife!! on the second row. Definitely a bad case of Engrish, this holder perfectly encapsulates the ridiculousness of the CLS Fox. Scheduled to premiere at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon Chiba, the impersonator’s body kit will go on sale on the first day of the motor show.
The Auto Salon will open its doors to the public on January 13th next year.
Codenamed XP50, the Probox was facelifted in 2014, when it was redesignated XP160. Twinned with the now-discontinued Toyota Succeed, this roomy machine soldiers on with little in the way of standard equipment and optional extras. Also sold by Mazda as the Familia Van, the Probox flaunts 1.3- and 1.5-liter gasoline mills and a 1.5-liter hybrid.
Only the 1.5-liter gasser can be optioned with all-wheel drive. The 1.3 makes do with 95 ps (94 horsepower) and 121 Nm (89 pound-feet) of torque, whereas the 1.5 levels up to 109 ps (108 horsepower) and 136 Nm (100 pound-feet). The hybrid is rocking an electric motor that cranks out up to 61 ps (60 horsepower) and 169 Nm (125 pound-feet) of torque.
The most affordable specification available right now retails at 1,491,000 yen, as in 11,110 freedom eagles converted at current exchange rates. Higher up the spectrum, the best-equipped model costs ¥2,014,000 or $15,000, including consumption tax. Customers are further presented with TRD bits and bobs such as a front spoiler and 14-inch aluminum wheels.
Toyota Racing Development parts don’t hold a candle to the CLS Fox, though. A body kit developed by ESB Style for the XP160 series, the CLS Fox shamelessly copies the design of the Land Rover Defender. Instead of the body-on-frame Defender, the aftermarket company used the unibody Defender as inspiration for its polarizing kit. The front bumper costs ¥60,000 (circa $450), while the headlight covers retail at ¥25,000 ($185).
Taillight covers, a rear bumper, hybrid-specific seat covers, armrests, and 40-millimeter spacers, white-painted wheels, off-road tires, bodyside decals, and C-pillar trim pieces are featured as well. The cherry on top is the lettering up front, which reads TFENDER instead of DEFENDER.
Funnier still, the front license plate holder says CLS BARREL on the first row and Enjoy! LowLife!! on the second row. Definitely a bad case of Engrish, this holder perfectly encapsulates the ridiculousness of the CLS Fox. Scheduled to premiere at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon Chiba, the impersonator’s body kit will go on sale on the first day of the motor show.
The Auto Salon will open its doors to the public on January 13th next year.