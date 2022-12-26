Toyota Japan Introduces GR86 RZ “10th Anniversary Limited” Special Edition

Over in the Land of the Rising Sun, where Subaru produces the GR86 on Toyota’s behalf, the boxer-engined sports car is available in three flavors. The entry-level RC six-speed manual costs 2,799,000 yen or something like 21,060 dollars at current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the RZ six-speed automatic is 3,512,000 yen or 26,415 dollars.
The RZ in both row-your-own and two-pedal specifications can be spruced up with a 10th anniversary edition package dubbed 10th Anniversary Limited. Only a handful of examples will be produced for the Japanese market, and the contents of this package are similar to what you’ll find in the China-spec model as well as the North American spec.
As implied, the 10th Anniversary Limited celebrates 10 years of boxer-engined sports cars produced by Subaru on Toyota’s behalf. The first generation was marketed as 86, GT86, and FT86. It’s also worth remembering that Scion offered a rebadged 86 under the FR-S moniker.
86, a.k.a. Hachi Roku in Japanese, references the iconic AE86 series of the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno. These rear-driven compacts are cult classics that became icons thanks to Japanese racing legend Keiichi Tsuchiya. In addition to the Drift King’s oversteery antics, the main character in the Initial D franchise is rocking an AE86 Sprinter Trueno.
The 86 of the 21st century is pretty different from its predecessor, starting with the boxer-type powerplant and rear-drive platform. The second-generation 86 uses pretty much the same platform as before, although Subaru was allowed to integrate Subaru Global Platform elements into it.
The engine is a Subaru design as well, although with a Toyota-infused twist. A member of the FA24 engine family, the FA24D in the 86 differs from the FA24F in other Subarus by means of D-4S fuel injection. D-4S combines port with direct fuel injection. As a result, it features a slightly higher compression ratio. The 10th Anniversary Limited is officially rated at 173 kW (235 metric or 232 horsepower) at 7,000 revolutions per minute and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque at 3,700 revolutions per minute.
The .pdf attached below further lists a curb weight of 1,270 kilograms (2,800 pounds) with the manual transmission. The six-speed automatic, which defeats the purpose of a lightweight sports car designed to handle, weighs 20 kilograms (44 pounds) more. What makes the 10th Anniversary Limited stand out from the well-equipped RZ on which it is based?
For starters, the orange paintwork and 10th Anniversary – Since 2012 sticker on the rear window. Prospective customers are further presented with Ultrasuede and genuine leather upholstery featuring orange stitching and accents. Orange can be found pretty much everywhere through the cabin in varying amounts. The finishing touch comes in a pair, namely the 10th Anniversary embroideries on the driver and passenger door cards.
