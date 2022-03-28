Toyota GR86 “WRC Rally Car” Looks Ready to Get Sideways on Any Loose CGI Surface

Toyota recently showcased the latest installment of its “Pitch” series and the 2022 GR86 went drifting through an abandoned mall. Why? Because why not, since any idea is a good chance to obliterate tires in a dedicated sports car.
Some will call the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ duo the poor relatives of Toyota’s GR Supra and others might say they would rather have the feisty GR Yaris pocket rocket instead, especially for its WRC affinity. But there’s reason to believe that Toyota and Subaru’s affordable, traditional two-door RWD sports cars are not just the sum of their boxer parts.
Instead, we have seen a lot of love from across the virtual automotive realm over time. Even pixel masters have easily noticed that and decided their take on these matters will not do any harm and just add to the enthusiasm. Just recently, Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has decided that WRC needs to remain embedded in every GR’s digital fiber, including the GR86.
So, following stuff like a cosmic GT3 take on the McLaren 570s Spider, a gold-and-black Austin Mini Cooper S looking like a piece of German tuning engineering, and an odd, aired-up KTM X-Bow GT4, it is now time to meet the 2022 Toyota GR86 “WRC Rally Car” edition. And there is a reason why the CGI expert came up with this one so late at the virtual artist party.
It seems that he initially did not like the GR86/BRZ duo and needed some time to allow them to perform a change of heart. Naturally, once they grew on him, there was also the need for a little twist. Noticing that first-generation 86s and BRZs got the WRC treatment and the new ones not so much, he set out to virtually rectify that and turn the GR86 into an “off-road beast.”
And it is now one feisty GR86 that adopts the widebody kit, livery, stripped interior, roll-cage, and adequate suspension to make it “ready to get sideways on any loose surface!”
