Toyota GR Spyder & Porsche 914 Feel Like Great Mid-Engine Proposals for a Collaboration

Owing to its iconic legacy and its current crossover SUV sales might, Porsche doesn't really partner with too many of its rivals. Sure, there are always internal VW Group collaborations, but those don't really count, right?
Porsche would instead partner with companies that don't threaten its luxury sports car and SUV domination – such as the recent collaboration between Porsche Design of America and Puma for two limited-edition sneaker collections that were created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Porsche 911 and also the upcoming Porsche Rennsport Reunion.
Dubbed Porsche 'Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech' and Porsche Retro and Heritage Sneakers, they are available for $150 and $160, respectively. Compare that to the cost of acquiring a single Porsche 911 S/T – the most expensive build can reach around $375k, and you'll understand how Porsche plays in the stratosphere of sports cars and CUVs. As such, a team-up with the mass-market representatives is highly unlikely – especially with the Japanese automaker Toyota. After all, VW AG has a beef with the world's largest carmaker as they are constantly fighting for the crown.
However, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators doesn't care about these petty quarrels. Instead, if the pixel masters see an opportunity arise, they do the right thing and take matters into their own hands – or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes. Thus, Jordan Rubinstein-Towler, the virtual automotive designer tucked behind the jrubinsteintowler alias on social media, has just imagined a Toyota x Porsche partnership. And it's a great one, frankly.
More precisely, what we are dealing here with are the spiritual successors of the beloved Porsche 914 and Toyota MR2 series. The modern Porsche 914 keeps the recognizable name and follows up on the mid-engined sports car marketed by Porsche alongside VW from 1969 to 1976 with a neat and clean design of a baby Porsche that could be smaller than the 718 Boxster yet just as impressive. The author also didn't give up on ICE power so that we can imagine a four-cylinder boxer tucked behind the seats.
Meanwhile, Toyota – which is no stranger to upscale collaborations with luxury brands given the BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra relationship – would drop the MR2 moniker in favor of something more straightforward like the GR Spyder. Both would presumably use the same underpinnings and engine, but Toyota would gain a more traditional coupe-like profile with the top on, plus a lovely styling that's different from the 914 sibling yet just as cute and feisty.
So, obviously, I reckon that although merely wishful thinking, these two little roadsters deserve our full appreciation and our CGI vote of confidence. However, there's an issue lingering – which one is your favorite, the serious Toyota GR Spyder or the funky Porsche 914 revival?
