2025 Lamborghini Huracan Successor Gets the 'Unwrap' Treatment, Albeit Only in CGI

During the Monterey Car Week 2023, all the rank and fashion of the automotive industry were present and accounted for at the numerous California-based events. But, above all, they were on show at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering, and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, of course.
Being a true exponent of the exotic current, Lamborghini wouldn't miss the parties, right? So, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Italian manufacturer embarked on a journey of EV illumination and presented the Lanzador concept alongside a heap of Lambos from the brand's past and present. It's just a preview for now, as the production model will reach its intended markets in 2028 at the earliest!
Naturally, that makes regular folks a little more susceptible to playing with Lamborghinis that are already on the market or coming much sooner. For example, owners of the new Huracan Sterrato spend time thrashing their rides in the desert. At the same time, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators may be a little busy thinking about baby Lambo's upcoming successor.
Indeed, we have seen the proposed follow-up to the Huracan series on numerous occasions – both in CGI and thanks to our spy photographer partners, sometimes simultaneously. As such, it's not that hard to imagine the looks of the upcoming entry-level Lambo supercar, which is rumored with a twin-turbo V8 replacement for the naturally aspirated V10 and a plug-in hybrid assembly for the powertrain.
Probably due to launch as a 2025 model year, the intended Lambo Huracan successor will arrive sometime after the predecessor's production comes to a halt – we already know that all build slots are already sold out. We expect the odd-firing 5.2-liter's symphony of noises to be dearly missed. Still, if the design pans out according to all the spied prototypes, then it will surely be a significant improvement over the Huracan.
Of course, do take all this with a grain of salt; as for now, all we have to base our styling assumptions on are the parallel universes of CGI. Over there, Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, has finally returned to Lambo-focused ideation sketches after an interesting digital series.
The author played with 'see-through' renderings of countless cars (including a few from Lambo) to show us that our car affliction is nothing wrong when faced with the beauty of transparency. Now, though, he remembered the Lambo Huracan successor was once leaked and worked his CGI magic to make it a member of fantasy land. Naturally, being an avid digital artist with a knack for Lambo models, his fans were immediately smitten by the orange Raging Bull.
Soon, we will see its true face – but until then, this unofficial rendering is delightful because it feels not only related to the all-new Revuelto but also different in carving a boxier path of its own. Cool, right?
Naturally, that makes regular folks a little more susceptible to playing with Lamborghinis that are already on the market or coming much sooner. For example, owners of the new Huracan Sterrato spend time thrashing their rides in the desert. At the same time, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators may be a little busy thinking about baby Lambo's upcoming successor.
Indeed, we have seen the proposed follow-up to the Huracan series on numerous occasions – both in CGI and thanks to our spy photographer partners, sometimes simultaneously. As such, it's not that hard to imagine the looks of the upcoming entry-level Lambo supercar, which is rumored with a twin-turbo V8 replacement for the naturally aspirated V10 and a plug-in hybrid assembly for the powertrain.
Probably due to launch as a 2025 model year, the intended Lambo Huracan successor will arrive sometime after the predecessor's production comes to a halt – we already know that all build slots are already sold out. We expect the odd-firing 5.2-liter's symphony of noises to be dearly missed. Still, if the design pans out according to all the spied prototypes, then it will surely be a significant improvement over the Huracan.
Of course, do take all this with a grain of salt; as for now, all we have to base our styling assumptions on are the parallel universes of CGI. Over there, Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master better known as huydrawingcars on social media, has finally returned to Lambo-focused ideation sketches after an interesting digital series.
The author played with 'see-through' renderings of countless cars (including a few from Lambo) to show us that our car affliction is nothing wrong when faced with the beauty of transparency. Now, though, he remembered the Lambo Huracan successor was once leaked and worked his CGI magic to make it a member of fantasy land. Naturally, being an avid digital artist with a knack for Lambo models, his fans were immediately smitten by the orange Raging Bull.
Soon, we will see its true face – but until then, this unofficial rendering is delightful because it feels not only related to the all-new Revuelto but also different in carving a boxier path of its own. Cool, right?