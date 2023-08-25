2024 BMW 1 Series vs. 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Is a Compact Meeting of the Digital Age

With all the commotion around the automotive industry's stellar August 2023 – 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, plus all the great introductions from Monterey Car Week – it wasn't hard to forget about the Bavarians over at BMW.
That's kind of mind-bending since the company is now known chiefly for outrageous designs that are the talk of town long after the dust settled on their market introductions. No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is quickly getting us back on track – and is even making sure to avoid possible controversies. That's simply because we are not going to discuss an M2, M3, M4, iX, 7 Series, X7, or an XM Label Red, but rather the mundane 1 Series compact car.
Believed to switch from the current F40 third generation that was presented in 2019 to an all-new iteration soon, the BMW 1 Series is a recurring topic across the parallel universes of car-focused CGI, sometimes even adopting a futuristic, alternative design that has nothing to do with the current styling of the Bavarian brand. However, that's not the case here.
Instead, the virtual artist tucked behind the AscarissDesign moniker on social media was initially thinking about fiddling with the BMW 1 Series until it became a proud member of the BMW i family of zero-emission vehicles. Luckily for those who still adore ICE power, his design vision ultimately veered towards something else entirely – a hypothetical battle with the reinvented Alfa Romeo Giulietta compact hatchback.
Of course, first, the BMW 1 Series adopted the unofficial dress code of the next generation in the behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below and features streamlined styling plus what looks like M-inspired sporty trimming. There's no controversy around the kidney grille or headlights this time because the virtual 1 Series is presented only from behind, by the way.
On the other hand, next to it resides a revived Alfa Romeo Giulietta, which first adopted a bit of Giulia and Stelvio styling before the pixel master decided that it wasn't fit for this nameplate. As such, he proceeded to rework the engine hood with some nice, sporty gills and then changed the headlights to adhere to the novel ethos of the Tonale compact crossover SUV.
So, what do you think – should we give them our CGI hall pass or not? Plus, what is your favorite – the stylish Italian hatchback or the Bavarian rascal? By the way, we are not so sure we will ever see this potential battle in the real world – the BMW 1 Series is undoubtedly getting a fourth generation, but chances are slim for another Alfa Romeo Giulietta iteration. Well, at least they are about to grace us with the first supercar in sixteen years, right?
