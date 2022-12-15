Toyota Gives Massive Updates for Sedans and Sports Cars Come 2023

Toyota has been a pillar of the car industry for a long time. They have been building exciting sports cars, great off-roaders, and bulletproof everything. Now, come 2023, they hit us with a major update for the vast majority of their lineup.
Toyota released a lot of updates, so I’ll try to narrow them down. I could just say that we expect every car to get a major tech and power-train update and end this article right here. But there’s a lot more exciting stuff.
For starters, we can all be excited for the new Crown. With its return to U.S. soil, it comes in a really smart package and a lot of tech. The top-of-the-range Platinum spec also packs a punch, courtesy of the HYBRID MAX powertrain, with the star of the show being a 2.4-liter (146 ci) engine delivering 340 hp (345 ps). Not bad!
As I said earlier, every car will get an update of some sort, be it radical or not. With that said, all models will receive new technology, in the form of new infotainment systems and the latest state-of-the-art safety features, as expected from Toyota.
Now, it’s time to get into the juicy stuff, and let’s start with the Corolla. The normal Corolla, as I said, will get some updates, but the exciting bit is the GR version. Toyota’s GAZOO Racing worked its magic for this hatchback, turning it into an all-wheel drive monster. Under the hood, we find a 1.6-liter (97 ci) three-cylinder engine that produces 300 hp (304 ps) and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Staying on the topic of fun, manual cars from Toyota, how can we forget the Supra? Yes, the Supra is finally available with a 6-speed manual, and paired with that screaming straight-six, it will be a blast.
If you fancy something a little more tossable for your Touge fantasy, the GR86 also got an update. For 2023, this little pocket rocket will be available with the 10th Anniversary Special Edition pack. Unfortunately, despite everyone’s pleading, it won’t come with more power. But, with only 860 units being made and a few goodies like wheels and exhaust, it will come with all the bragging rights for your local car meets.
There are a few models that I didn’t mention here, like the Prius, the Mirai, or the Camry. While yes, they are getting updates, it’s not anything major, as I said previously.
Toyota is stepping up its game this year. Their cars promise to strike a perfect balance between grown-up cars, in terms of tech and styling, and that youthful character that will keep us all entertained. So, I think it’s safe to say - nice job, Toyota!
