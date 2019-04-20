Toyota 86, Subaru BRZ Could Switch To TNGA Platform

According to an insider, the replacements for the 86 and BRZ are “well under way.” But for the second generation of the boxer-engined sports cars from Japan, Toyota might have a bigger role with the TNGA.

Both deliver 205 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 156 pound-feet of torque from 6,400 to 6,600 rpm. Getting the six-speed automatic instead of the three-pedal setup comes with a handicap for the 2.0-liter boxer, tuned to produce 200 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. The insider told Motoring.com.au that Subaru couldn’t use the Global Platform from the Impreza to the Ascent because it’s designed for front- and all-wheel-drive applications. Althoughsounds interesting in terms of handling, a sports car has to be rear-wheel drive.“Developed and engineered for front-, rear- and all-wheel drive applications, the TNGA architecture could bring significant weight-savings over the current platform,” highlights Motoring.com.au , but Toyota isn’t willing to confirm what’s what. The smallest member of the TNGA capable of rear-wheel drive is the TNGA-N (a.k.a. New N) utilized by the likes of the Lexus IS, RC, and GS.Previous reports on the 86 and BRZ suggest that Toyota and Subaru are co-developing the platform, but there’s no confirmation in this regard either. Some people were arguing the GR HV Sports Concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show is a preview of things to come, and as far as the exterior design is concerned, we won’t mind if the 86 takes inspiration from the concept.Given that Toyota supplies Subaru with hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 86 and BRZ were to get some sort of assistance for their four-cylinder boxer engine. Better still, Gazoo Racing is thought to fine-tune the chassis for even better handling.The boxer-engined duo used to be a three-member family when Scion was still around, and manufacturing is the responsibility of Subaru in Lta, Gunma since January 2011. Over in the United States, the most affordable 86 and BRZ for the 2019 model year cost $26,505 and $25,795 excluding destination.Both deliver 205 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 156 pound-feet of torque from 6,400 to 6,600 rpm. Getting the six-speed automatic instead of the three-pedal setup comes with a handicap for the 2.0-liter boxer, tuned to produce 200 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.