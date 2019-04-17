5 There's no Clear Best Midsize SUV for 2017/2018, According to KBB Comparison

2020 Toyota Highlander Unveiled in New York

14 photos At a time when most carmakers are redefining their SUV lineups in light of the most recent evolutions in the industry, Toyota is once again joining the trend by introducing the fourth generation Highlander.



On the floor at the New York International Auto Show (NYAS), the midsized three-row SUV comes on a new platform, with improved powertrains and expanded list of safety features.



The new Highlander is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform that has been used as a basis for a wide range of Toyota and Lexus models since its introduction in 2015.



On this platform, the Japanese carmaker will fit, for now, only two powertrains, one gasoline-powered and one hybrid.



The gasoline engine comes in V6 configuration and has a 3.5-liter displacement, developing 295 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft. of torque when mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This version will become available for purchase in December 2019.



In Spring 2020, the hybrid Highlander will be made available with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. That’s pretty much the same configuration as on the previous version, only packed in a system that is “more compact, and more efficient than before.”



The hybrid system’s output has been rated at 240 horsepower, while the EPA-estimated fuel consumption stands at 34 mpg.



The design of the SUV has been modified as well with the goal of improving efficiency, despite the fact the car is 2.36 inches (60 mm) longer than before.



As standard on all the grades that will be made available – the Highlander will be sold in a choice of five trims – Toyota will deploy its Safety Sense suite of features that include a wide range of driver assistance technologies, like pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, and road sign assist.



