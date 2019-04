Toyota Pushes Into European Compact Van Segment With PSA-built Proace City

Adaptive Cruise Control

Riding on a French platform and scheduled for production alongside the Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner in Spain, the Proace City will premiere in the flesh on April 30th at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. Three body styles (panel van, crew cab van, passenger van) and two lengths (4.4 and 4.7 meters) will be available, and maximum volume ranges from 3.3 to 4.3 cubic meters (116.5 to 151.8 cubic feet).The Smart Cargo option unlocks the full potential of the Proace City, which is capable of carrying a couple of Euro pallets. Best-in-class load length and one tonne (2,204 pounds) of maximum payload are other highlights. As far as the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, customers are treated to Groupe PSA engine options ranging from 74 to 128 horsepower (75 to 130 PS).Transmissions? A five-speed manual comes standard, followed by a six-speed manual. If you’re feeling comfy while delivering stuff from Point A to Point B, then the eight-speed automatic is an option you should consider. Safety is another strong point of the Proace City, which features standard Pre-Collision System, Road Sign Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Cruise Control.Higher trim levels can be outfitted with Blind Spot Monitor, extended Road Sign Assist,, Automatic High Beam, and Sway Warning. Go for the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and you’re treated to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.Tech-savvy buyers can even option a wireless smartphone charger, and for the passenger version of the Proace City, some of the highlights include parking assist and a panoramic roof with electric shade.