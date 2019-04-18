Watch a 2019 BMW X5 Kidney Grille Glide Away Intact During IIHS Crash Test

Toyota Pushes Into European Compact Van Segment With PSA-built Proace City

Toyota isn’t big on commercial vehicles in Europe save for the Hilux. But even in the mid-size pickup segment, the Ford Ranger reigns supreme in this part of the world. Sensing that it can’t put up a fight without investing too much money into LCVs, the Japanese automaker tapped Groupe PSA to develop a number of light commercial vehicles. The Proace City is one of them, and it’s going on sale in 2020. 12 photos



The Smart Cargo option unlocks the full potential of the Proace City, which is capable of carrying a couple of Euro pallets. Best-in-class load length and one tonne (2,204 pounds) of maximum payload are other highlights. As far as the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, customers are treated to Groupe PSA engine options ranging from 74 to 128 horsepower (75 to 130 PS).



Transmissions? A five-speed manual comes standard, followed by a six-speed manual. If you’re feeling comfy while delivering stuff from Point A to Point B, then the eight-speed automatic is an option you should consider. Safety is another strong point of the Proace City, which features standard Pre-Collision System, Road Sign Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Cruise Control.



Higher trim levels can be outfitted with Blind Spot Monitor, extended Road Sign Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control , Automatic High Beam, and Sway Warning. Go for the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, and you’re treated to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.



Riding on a French platform and scheduled for production alongside the Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner in Spain, the Proace City will premiere in the flesh on April 30th at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. Three body styles (panel van, crew cab van, passenger van) and two lengths (4.4 and 4.7 meters) will be available, and maximum volume ranges from 3.3 to 4.3 cubic meters (116.5 to 151.8 cubic feet). passenger version of the Proace City, some of the highlights include parking assist and a panoramic roof with electric shade.