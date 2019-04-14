Watch for a Brief Second a Close-Up of the SpaceX Starhopper Firing Its Engine

2019 Toyota RAV4 Now Available With TRD, Modellista Accessories In Japan

Like the U.S., the aftermarket in Japan beggars belief in terms of depth and scope. Even boring vehicles such as the RAV4 are treated to lots of modifications, including OEM such as the TRD and Modellista accessories for the compact crossover from Toyota. 32 photos



Toyota Racing Development has two different personalities on offer, called Field Monster and Street Monster. As their names imply, these packages are meant to make the



Individual parts from TRD such as the 20-inch TF X-Limited alloys are also available, but we’re more attracted to the Modellista. Be it the Urban Solid Strider or the Jaos, the changes these packages bring to the RAV4 are more significant than those from Toyota Racing Development.



The Jaos is our favorite thanks to off-road bumpers and skid plates, additional protection on the sides of the vehicle, Toyo tires, and protective panels on the C-pillars. When all is said and done, don’t get your hopes up for the Modellista in the United States of America.







The RAV4 for 2019 starts at $25,500 in this part of the world, topping at $35,700 for the Limited Hybrid. The Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower comes standard with the Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission.



Toyota will certainly bring a handful of TRD parts to the RAV4 in North America, but chances are we'll have to wait until the 2020 model year for them to show up in the configurator. For the time being, the Adventure trim level ($32,900 excluding destination) is the most capable on offer while the LE Hybrid ($27,700 without destination) is the most efficient.