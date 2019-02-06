PR Manager Confirms Second-Generation Toyota 86 Sports Car

The past couple of weeks were hard for the 86 crowd, with reports claiming the 86 wouldn’t live to see a second generation. Hachi-Roku enthusiasts can now calm down, with Toyota confirming that it’s developing a successor.
Subaru came clean first, confirming that the BRZ isn’t going anywhere. Now the public relations head of Toyota Australia mirrors the comments, claiming that “the car is coming.”
Speaking to GoAuto.com.au, Brodie Bott highlights the 86 is “pretty important for us, and it will be the little brother of the Supra” going forward. “I don’t know where these reports have come from, but at this stage, we are certainly not looking to discontinue it.”
Apply cold water to burn. When Go Auto asked Bott head-on about the successor of the Hachi-Roku, the official replied “we’ve seen it, it’s coming.” Given these circumstances, we’re declaring this subject closed.
Various officials within Toyota expressed their desire to bring back nameplates such as the Celica and MR2, but nothing certain has been decided regarding their comebacks for the time being. As a side note, how will Toyota go about the second generation of the 86 considering the Supra is available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo from BMW?
There’s a difference in output, of course. Torque differs too because the FA20 is naturally aspirated while the B48 features a twin-scroll turbocharger and BMW technologies such as Valvetronic and Double VANOS.
Reports in regard to the next 86 and BRZ are unreliable, varying wildly from day to day and motoring publication to motoring publication. We’d bet our two cents that the boxer configuration will continue considering Subaru’s involvement in the development of the vehicle.
Six cylinders would be two too many for such a small car that comes into its own thanks to lightness. Turbocharging could be possible, but with Subaru borrowing so much hybrid technology from Toyota, electrification could also happen.
The ideal scenario would be to keep the formula we’re offered these days by the BRZ and 86. Enhancements to the breed can be made elsewhere in order to improve driving dynamics, starting with the steering, suspension setup, and braking system.
