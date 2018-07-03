NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

5 Chief Engineer Confirms 2019 Toyota Supra Will Launch In “Early 2019”

4 2018 Toyota Crown Launched In Japan With DCM 24-7 Connectivity As Standard

3 Toyota Pokes Trump, Says Its Workers Are Not a National Security Threat

2 Toyota Prius Gets Offroad Conversion in Bahrain, Looks Like a Pickup Truck

1 Mazda Protests Trump's Tariffs on Behalf of 32,000 Americans

More on this:

Toyota 86 Gets Gazoo Racing Goodies In Japan

In addition to Supra , 86 is another name that sends shivers down the spine of Toyota’s most enthusiastic fans. The Hachi-Roku as it’s called in the Land of the Rising Sun is now represented by the boxer-engined 86 known as GT 86 in Europe. 13 photos



From a visual standpoint, the 17-inch aluminum wheels painted in black and murdered-out detailing set the GR Sport apart from the rest of the lineup. Available in Pure Red (pictured), Crystal White Pearl, and Crystal Black Silica, the GR Sport comes with Brembo brake calipers on all four corners and a sportier cabin design.



Open the door, and you’ll find silver stitching on the small-diameter steering wheel that happens to feature the GR logo without the Sport suffix. The start/stop button and instrument cluster are beautified in the same fashion as the steering wheel, which is curious considering that the insignia at the rear of the car reads



Available to order in Japan from 3,780,000 yen (make that $34,140 according to current exchange rates), the 86 GR Sport takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter engine with 207 PS (204 horsepower) and 212 Nm (156 pound-feet) of torque. In addition to the manual gearbox that comes standard, there’s a six-speed auto available as an option.



If you already own an 86 and think about upgrading it to GR Sport levels,



A limited-edition infotainment system is also available, featuring a 7.0-inch display and an assortment of performance displays. For the track junkies out there, there’s even a “racing recorder” feature built into the system. Facelifted in August 2016 but mostly unchanged since its debut it went into production in January 2012, the 86 is now available with a selection of Gazoo Racing -developed parts in the automaker’s domestic market. These being said, what does the 86 GR Sport add to the rear-wheel-drive, fixed-head coupe experience?From a visual standpoint, the 17-inch aluminum wheels painted in black and murdered-out detailing set the GR Sport apart from the rest of the lineup. Available in Pure Red (pictured), Crystal White Pearl, and Crystal Black Silica, the GR Sport comes with Brembo brake calipers on all four corners and a sportier cabin design.Open the door, and you’ll find silver stitching on the small-diameter steering wheel that happens to feature the GR logo without the Sport suffix. The start/stop button and instrument cluster are beautified in the same fashion as the steering wheel, which is curious considering that the insignia at the rear of the car reads GR Sport Available to order in Japan from 3,780,000 yen (make that $34,140 according to current exchange rates), the 86 GR Sport takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter engine with 207 PS (204 horsepower) and 212 Nm (156 pound-feet) of torque. In addition to the manual gearbox that comes standard, there’s a six-speed auto available as an option.If you already own an 86 and think about upgrading it to GR Sport levels, Toyota can make your wish come true with the GR Parts catalog. Most of the components you’ll find in there are featured on the GR Sport, but customers can also upgrade with braces for the steering rack, rear suspension, and two go-faster wheel options.A limited-edition infotainment system is also available, featuring a 7.0-inch display and an assortment of performance displays. For the track junkies out there, there’s even a “racing recorder” feature built into the system.