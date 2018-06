2018 Toyota Crown Launched In Japan With DCM 24-7 Connectivity As Standard

Sharing the TNGA-K vehicle platform with the Camry, the Crown will arrive at dealers towards the end of the week. Toyota expects to sell 4,500 units per month in Japan, with production handled by the historic Motomachi factory in Toyota City.What’s so special about the Crown other than the fact it’s a luxed-up Camry with nicer styling? DCM 24-7 is the answer, translating to Data Communication Module and around-the-clock vehicle connectivity. The T-Connect Service is free of charge for the first three years of ownership, and list of services included is astounding.In no particular order, these are Driving Diagnoses, My Car Security, Operator Service, Agent, Hybrid Navigation, Line My Car Account, Connected Car Insurance Plan, Helpnet, Connected Maintenance Package, e-Care Health Check Report, and e-Care Driving Guidance. The goodies don’t stop here with the Crown The S220 is Toyota’s first implementation of the 3.5-liter V6 with the multi-stage hybrid system, borrowed from the Lexus LS 500h luxury sedan and LC 500h luxury coupe. The engine is rated at almost 300 horsepower of the metric variety and 356 Nm of torque while the electric motor adds 180 ponies and 300 Nm to the tally.Two more engine choices are available in Japan. The first is the Dynamic Force 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid with a combined output of 226 horsepower while the second comes in the form of a 2.0-liter turbo with 245 horsepower and 350 Nm.Last, but certainly not least, the S220 Crown is chock-full of safety features. The second-generation Safety Sense package comes as standard, adding Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake, Automatic and Adaptive High Beam systems, as well as Road Sign Assist.