2018 Toyota Crown Launched In Japan With DCM 24-7 Connectivity As Standard

Now in its fifteenth generation, the Crown is Toyota’s most luxurious sedan after the Century . Codenamed S220 and revealed as a concept in October at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the all-new Crown is now available to order in the Land of the Rising Sun from 4,606,200 yen (approximately $41,920 at current exchange rates). 12 photos



What’s so special about the Crown other than the fact it’s a luxed-up Camry with nicer styling? DCM 24-7 is the answer, translating to Data Communication Module and around-the-clock vehicle connectivity. The T-Connect Service is free of charge for the first three years of ownership, and list of services included is astounding.



In no particular order, these are Driving Diagnoses, My Car Security, Operator Service, Agent, Hybrid Navigation, Line My Car Account, Connected Car Insurance Plan, Helpnet, Connected Maintenance Package, e-Care Health Check Report, and e-Care Driving Guidance. The goodies don’t stop here with



The S220 is Toyota’s first implementation of the 3.5-liter V6 with the multi-stage hybrid system, borrowed from the Lexus LS 500h luxury sedan and LC 500h luxury coupe. The engine is rated at almost 300 horsepower of the metric variety and 356 Nm of torque while the electric motor adds 180 ponies and 300 Nm to the tally.



Two more engine choices are available in Japan. The first is the Dynamic Force 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid with a combined output of 226 horsepower while the second comes in the form of a 2.0-liter turbo with 245 horsepower and 350 Nm.



Last, but certainly not least, the S220 Crown is chock-full of safety features. The second-generation Safety Sense package comes as standard, adding Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake, Automatic and Adaptive High Beam systems, as well as Road Sign Assist.