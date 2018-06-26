Chief Engineer Confirms 2019 Toyota Supra Will Launch In “Early 2019”

2 Toyota Camry Returns to Europe In 2019 With Hybrid Power, Replaces Avensis

Tada-san told the media following the 24 Hours of Le Mans victory that the Following Gazoo Racing’s performance at the 24-hour endurance race , Toyota decided to update its European website with additional details about the Supra. Codenamed J29 as opposed to the G29 attributed to the Z4, the newcomer will feature “a characterful inline six-cylinder front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.”In the paragraph titled “born to perform,” the automaker mentions thast “the new Supra was seen from the start as a top-tier racing car in line with Supra’s motorsport-inspired pedigree.” Then Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the Supra and the man behind the 86, tells us the two-seat coupe will be launched in “early 2019.”It was only recently that Magna Steyr revealed on behalf of BMW that the G29 would start production in Graz, Austria by the end of 2018 for the 2019 model year. Whichever way you look at the details we have up to this point in time, the J29 should go into production in parallel with the Z4 if the European version of the sports car is supposed to arrive at European dealers in the first quarter of the year.According to an older report on a model codes list published by BMW, there will be four three drivetrain options to choose from. The range will start with the 20i and continue with the 30i and 40i. All of these powertrain options, consisting of 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines, are paired to an unspecified automatic gearbox. Some people claim it's a DCT , others believe it's the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic that BMW uses.Tada-san told the media following the 24 Hours of Le Mans victory that the Supra GRMN is something he looks forward to, though the chief engineer didn’t offer anything more than that. What Tada could be on about is the Toyota version of the Z4 M40i with the Competition Package, rumored to develop in the ballpark of 385 PS (380 horsepower).