Justin Bieber’s Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Breaks Down in the Hamptons

3 Jul 2018, 10:29 UTC ·
by
Justin Bieber recently treated himself to a brand new, red Lamborghini Aventador, but he’s using one of his “old” cars to ferry girlfriend Hailey Baldwin around.
Out in the Hamptons for a few days of R&R and loved-up PDAs with the same Hailey, The Biebs ran into some serious car trouble when his silver Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG broke down, smack in the middle of an intersection.

Talk about a trip to the Hamptons cut short. People Magazine says the pop star couldn’t start the car at the intersection, so he and Hailey had to get down and divert traffic themselves until the cops arrived. You can see a video from social media below, in which Justin is trying to help other drivers get past his car.

Photos taken on the scene show Justin and Hailey looking worried, as they wait for a mechanic. If your $230,000 ride broke down in the middle of the road, you would be, too. A police patrol car came to their aid, diverting traffic and keeping the paparazzi at bay.

A mechanic arrived some time later and put Justin’s wheels back on the road. The report doesn’t say what caused the trouble in the first place, but when you have enough cars to be able to change them like socks (as Justin does), it’s probably not something to lose sleep over.

As noted above, only a couple of days ago, Bieber had a red Lamborghini Aventador delivered to his luxury hotel. He came out after it was unloaded and took pictures of it on his phone, which he later uploaded to his social media with the caption “my baby girl.” He later took the car out for a drive with a friend.

Either he doesn’t want his new “baby girl” to hang out with his relatively older girl, Hailey, or he’s having the Aventador customized before taking it out on the road.

