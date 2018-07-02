Justin Bieber Gets Brand New, Red Lamborghini Aventador

Since he’s no longer working as much as he used to, pop star Justin Bieber has more spare time on his hands. That means he has more time to treat himself and spend some of that money he made off recording and touring.

4 photos



The bottom line is that, like all boys, Justin loves a fast and powerful car. So why not get one whenever he feels like it, especially since he can very well afford it?



Said and done. At the weekend, Justin had a brand new set of wheels delivered to him – not at his home, as a regular Joe might do, but at the luxury beach hotel he was staying for a few days of R&R. This is how you know you’ve reached the status of ultimate baller.



The car was delivered at the Montage resort in Laguna Beach, CA,



When he did, he seemed pleased with what he was seeing. He actually couldn’t help but take photos on his phone, to brag about his new purchase on social media, calling it his new “baby girl.” He even took fans inside the car, in a video he posted to Snapchat.



The same media outlet says that, shortly after the delivery, Justin took the 730-horsepower car for a ride with a pal.



