Tory Lanez Continues to Pose Sitting on His Cars, This Time, on His McLaren 720S

There are a lot of celebrities posing with their cars out there, so, in order to make an impression, you have to come up with something different. For example, Tory Lanez likes to sit or stand on his expensive cars, and the latest “victim” is his McLaren 720S.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, boasts a $4 million net worth which is more than enough to allow him to live a lavish lifestyle. Which also includes quite a few supercars.
His latest purchase is a black McLaren 720S which he flaunts from time to time on social media. He bought it this year in early April and took to social media to thank the British car manufacturer, adding that his “baby” has arrived. He’s been enjoying it on the streets and flaunting it online ever since.
In his most recent post on his Instagram account, Tory Lanex shared several pictures of himself and his McLaren. In some of them, the rapper, who celebrated his 30th birthday on July 27, sits on top of his supercar without a care in the world.
This isn’t the first time we have seen him on top of his vehicles. Not long ago, he shared a set of pictures with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan and, in some of them, he showed up standing on the hood of the luxurious SUV while his dog Charlie, a French bulldog, looked at him, curious to see what he was doing.
Both models are quite expensive, with the Cullinan priced at around $350,000, and the McLaren coming with a starting price of $299,000, both without options and taxes. So, sitting or standing on them is one way to prove your status.
In Tory's garge, there are also a Lamborghini Urus and a Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray, which shows he has a preference for fast cars. He hasn't sat on those just yet, but there's still time.
