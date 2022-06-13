For Its Next Trick, This Crashed McLaren 720S Will Completely Vanish

It’s not that famous energy drink that has given wings to this McLaren 720S, but a forklift, subsequent to a brutal crash has that has rendered it useless.
And since it’s not every day that we get to see an expensive machine, let alone a Macca, enjoying a forklift ride, we decided to share this short video with you, which came courtesy of azcycleparts on Instagram.
Does the channel sound familiar? Well, you’re definitely not wrong, as late last week we wrote about a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with less than 2,000 miles (3,200 km) under its belt, which got the same treatment as this 720S. Just like the muscle car, the blue-blooded model will be stripped of the things worth saving and sold for parts, hence the vanishing reference in the title.
Save for that beat-up face, and a few other bits and bobs, almost everything else can be reused. This includes several body panels, some suspension, and brake components, and obviously, the punchy engine positioned behind the passenger compartment, which has made the 720S a force to be reckoned with in straight-line battles, often beating much more powerful vehicles.
Hooked up to a seven-speed automatic transmission that directs the thrust to the rear wheels, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 can be revved up to 8,500 rpm, the official spec sheet reveals. It develops 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm, though every petrolhead and their pet knows that it pushes out more than that.
According to the British marque, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 2.9-second affair, and it can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.8 seconds from a standstill. The quarter-mile is dealt with in 10.3 seconds, and it has a maximum speed of 212 mph (341 kph).
