For Its Next Trick, This Crashed McLaren 720S Will Completely Vanish

More on this:

1 Crashed in Less Than 2,000 Miles: Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets One Final Forklift Ride

2 Video: Lamborghini Urus Gets Jiggy With It on a Forklift, Guess What Happened Next

3 Someone Thinks This Crashed McLaren 720S Is Worth $200K, Bidding Still Open

4 McLaren 720S Totaled in Las Vegas Crash Looks Like a Failed Mars Landing

5 McLaren 720S Crashes in Belgium, Supercar Ends Up Offroading In The Woods