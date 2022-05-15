Someone Thinks This Crashed McLaren 720S Is Worth $200K, Bidding Still Open

For roughly $200,000, you could get a brand-new Porsche 911 Turbo S in the United States. However, to one person at least, a crashed McLaren 720S seems more appealing.
As a result, they are looking to secure it, though we’d recommend checking it out in person first, in Vallejo, California. Copart has it listed for grabs, revealing that it is accompanied by a salvage certificate in the sunny state, as its structure has been affected in the accident that has left it looking the way it does.
According to the ad, this is a 2019 model, with undisclosed mileage, and there is no reference whatsoever to the engine. However, since the lump sits behind the passenger compartment, which otherwise looks intact, it likely fires up. Still, the winning bidder should not be afraid of elbow grease, should they want to resurrect this 720S, and they should also be ready to spend another small fortune on it.
The estimated retail value of such a model is around $350,000, according to the quoted website, so assuming that the winning bidder would be able to get it for $200,000, which was the highest bid at the time of writing, then they might bring it back from the dead, and then sell it for a nice profit. Keeping it is another option, and so is stripping it altogether, and selling it for parts.
But what would you do with it? Before answering the question, we will remind you that the McLaren 720S uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, with 710 hp (720 ps – hence the name / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. The mid-engine, rear-wheel drive supercar does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, the British automaker claims, and flat-out, it can do 212 mph (341 kph).
