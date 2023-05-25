Top Waze Rival Receives Highly Anticipated CarPlay Update

Google Maps and Apple Maps are most often considered the top alternatives to Waze, but at the end of the day, their incident reporting capabilities are extremely limited, to say the least.
Apple Maps, for instance, only allows users to report speed traps, accidents, and other hazards, whereas Waze supports traffic jams, roadkill, broken traffic lights, potholes, vehicles stopped on the road, and a wide variety of other reports.
As such, Waze spearheads a product category with very few contenders, as Google Maps and Apple Maps are primarily aimed at users who're most interested in standard navigation rather than in a community-driven engine.
Flitsmeister is an application whose role is specifically to grow into a fully featured Waze alternative, allowing users to send traffic reports. It's available on both iPhone and Android, and while it doesn’t currently have the gigantic user base that powers Waze, the frequent updates that it receives help it increase its consumer appeal.
This is the case with the latest update Flitsmeister received on IOS as well. Version 10.31, already available for download from the App Store, supports the CarPlay dashboard, allowing users to run the navigation side by side with other apps on the same screen.
The CarPlay dashboard is one of the biggest updates received by Apple's platform. It uses a card-based interface, assigning a dedicated card to each app category. Navigation solutions, including Google Maps, Waze, and now Flitsmeister, receive the largest card in order to show the map, turn-by-turn guidance, and other essential data. Other apps that can be displayed on the same screen include audio software, such as Spotify, and phone calls.
Starting with this latest version, Flitsmeister supports running in the navigation card on the CarPlay dashboard. As such, users no longer have to keep the app in full-screen mode, as the navigation is also available in the card-based interface.
The dashboard UI includes essential navigation data, such as the ETA, the next turn highlighted on the map, warnings related to the upcoming incident reported by users (such as speed traps), the travel speed, and the current limit. The top right card, also used by Flitsmeister, displays next-turn information, such as the distance left to the turn and the directions you must follow for the active route.
If you want to activate the dashboard support in Flitsmeister, you only need to install the latest app version on the device. Once you do this, Flitsmeister should automatically show up on the dashboard – as a side note, the CarPlay dashboard always displays the latest navigation app in the dedicated card. As such, it's enough to simply toggle from the full-screen mode to the dashboard to activate the new Flitsmeister feature. Tapping the navigation card brings the app back to full-screen mode.
