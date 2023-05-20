Polestar Could One Day Show Waze Navigation on the Driver's Screen

Polestar has recently confirmed that Waze support on the driver's display is on the table and could become "a future enhancement" if the feature receives the go-ahead.
Bringing more information to the instrument cluster has become a priority in the last 12 months. Putting essential driving data right in front of the driver's eyes reduces the distraction behind the wheel significantly.
Infotainment systems displaying the data on the dashboard screen typically require drivers to take their eyes off the road. As such, while systems like Android Auto, CarPlay, and Android Automotive come in handy whenever the driver wants to run navigation software on a larger screen, their major shortcoming is the distraction they produce in the car.
Polestar wants to address this drawback by bringing essential navigation information on the driver's display. Waze could be one of the biggest apps that could make their way to the instrument cluster, though Polestar itself admits the work on this integration hasn't even started yet.
The company says the functionality "is being explored," so it's pretty clear Polestar owners shouldn’t hold their breath for the Waze integration into the driver's display.
A recent Volvo software update brought Apple Maps directions to the driver's screen via CarPlay, paving the way for navigation information to be displayed right in front of the driver's eyes. Polestar models are expected to receive the same update shortly.
Waze is currently one of the most popular navigation applications and a top alternative to the likes of Google Maps and Apple Maps. The app's primary objective is to help drivers deal with traffic jams and make the road more predictable using a crowdsourcing engine.
Waze allows users to submit traffic reports on a wide variety of incidents, including accidents, roadkill, speed traps, traffic jams, and other hazards. The application uses the data to generate warnings issued to other motorists whose routes go through the same points. Eventually, users can know in advance what happens on their routes, being able to act accordingly (such as slowing down if an accident is reported ahead).
The Waze integration into the Polestar instrument cluster would only include essential data, such as route guidance and speed limits. Users won't be allowed to send traffic reports from this screen, so turning to the larger display in the dashboard will be required for any interaction with the app.
Of course, there's a long way from a social media post to the feature actually going live, so fingers crossed for Polestar to prioritize the Waze integration into the driver's screen for the upcoming software updates. If anything, expect further information on this feature later this year.
In the meantime, there's a good reason why everybody wants Waze information in the instrument cluster.
