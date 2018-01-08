autoevolution
 

Top Three New Technical Rules Of The 2018 Formula One Season

8 Jan 2018, 12:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
The year 2017 brought changes to the king motorsport, huge changes that don’t include reigning champion Nico Rosberg stepping down from his high horse, thus allowing Lewis Hamilton to get his mojo back. Last year saw every car on the grid get faster, which in turn saw the FIA update every circuit on the calendar to suit the more dramatic-looking racecars.
11 photos
McLaren-Honda F1 carMcLaren-Honda F1 carMcLaren-Honda F1 carMcLaren-Honda F1 carMcLaren-Honda F1 carScuderia Toro Rosso-Renault F1 carScuderia Toro Rosso-Renault F1 carScuderia Toro Rosso-Renault F1 carScuderia Toro Rosso-Renault F1 carScuderia Toro Rosso-Renault F1 car
This newfound fastness came as a result of an increase in width, tire size, bigger diffusers, and lots of small aerodynamic trickery such as the leading edge of the barge boards. At the same time, the technical rules allow the teams to go into the grey area of the rulebook, thus giving birth to those lil’ T-shaped wings mounted between the shark fin and rear wing.

But this is 2018, and the FIA decided to outlaw T-wings and shark fins. This is one of three technical changes that will alter the look of the cars in the upcoming season, and to some extent, their drivability. So what do we get instead? According to Formula1.com, “the engine cover still features a fin of sorts, but nothing like the huge swathes of carbon fiber we saw in 2017.”

The second change is the suspension. Or more to the point, the trick set-ups with a small link in the front suspension connected to the upright. The design, which was used by Red Bull and Ferrari, is believed to allow the car’s ride height to be varied depending on steering angle, which over the course of the lap, translates into superior aerodynamic performance.

As for the final and most polarizing change, you’d better brace yourselves for cockpit protection. Known as Halo but more akin to an oversized toe strap of a flip-flop, the ungainly piece of carbon fiber improves “driver safety in the event of an accident.” And being an add-on part, the Halo made the FIA increase the minimum weight of the cars by 6 kilograms.

On that note, there’s some advantage to gain from the Halo, as the technical rules for the 2018 Formula 1 season mandate the core design of the device. To this effect, “there will be some scope for teams to modify its surface, so don’t be surprised to see a variety of small aero devices adorning this new addition.”
Formula 1 motorsport F1 racing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Latest car models:
CITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryAll car models  