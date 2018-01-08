2019 Audi A6 Spied in Germany, S6 Takes to Nurburgring

Audi revealed the A8 flagship and A7 four-door coupe in quick succession last year. 2018 will mark the launch of an all-new generation of A6, a crucial car for the brand that will take advantage of the technology already developed for the other two.

4 photos



The 2019 Audi A6 is seen in our latest spy video while undergoing testing on the streets of Germany this week. The prototype looks ready, which is to be expected considering the imminent launch of the sedan. Towards the end of the clip, we even get a sample of its Nurburgring track potential.



Despite Audi renewed promises that its cars will start looking different to one another, the A6 looks identical to the A7 and A8, at least to the untrained eye. However, the grille of the A6 looks taller and narrower than the A7, thus making it appear less sporty. Another key difference: the headlights still have some of that T-shape from the previous generation.



The engines will closely mirror the rest of the Audi range, including the 2.0-liter TDI and TFSI from the smaller A4 and A5. However, these mills should receive a mild hybrid assist for better fuel economy. However, the best picks will be of the V6 variety, including the 286 HP 3.0 TDI and the turbocharged



Speaking of hot versions, the S6 sedan and Avant are rumored to switch from their current 4.0-liter V8 to a 2.9-liter V6 shared with the RS4/RS5 and multiple Porsche models. The output will stay the same at 450 HP, but you'll lose the growl and infinite tunability. Only the mighty RS6 Avant will have eight cylinders, but it's another year away from its debut.



