Tonya Harding’s Restored 1997 Dodge 1500 Pickup Could Be Yours for $10,000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tonya Harding (@therealtonyaharding) Ahead of the holiday season, Harding has announced that she will be selling some of her personal stuff online – starting with her electric blue ‘97 Dodge pickup . The announcement was made on social media, but there’s a website where the listing is available – “listing” in singular, because only the truck is available as of the time of press.The 1997 Dodge 1500 4×4 Extended Cab is in excellent condition, having had an almost-complete restoration by Impact Auto, out of Washington State, just recently. Since the restoration, which included “tires and wheels, differential, transmission, exhaust, brakes, inner and outer bearings, front steering arms, front steering stabilizer arm, drop-pitman arm, all bushings, and the main block of the motor,” Harding only put some 5,000 miles (8,047 km) on it.The former ice figure skater says she “replaced everything added onto the truck to make it work,” so it’s 80 percent brand new. The model is a deluxe version, so it came as stock with air-con, power windows and power seats. She has “receipts” for all the work done, so she is confident in asking $10,000 for the truck.She’s probably banking on her illustrious past to sell it, as well. Harding came to worldwide attention in 1994, due to her involvement in the kneecapping of U.S. skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, but it would be a crime to limit her career to just that. She is a two-time Olympian and a two-time Skate America Champion, as well as the first American woman to successfully perform a triple Axel in competition – and the second woman to ever do so.

