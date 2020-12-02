Carey Hart’s Adorable 4-Year-Old Son Is Future Motorcross Champ Material

Jameson is Carey Hart’s son with singer (and fellow bike enthusiast) Pink, and he’s only four years old. Not that his age has anything to do with it: when you’re raised in a family where mom and dad eat motocross for breakfast and high-octane adventure for dessert, you’re bound to develop similar skills before others learn to chase a football properly.Carey Hart, as fans must know, is a former pro freestyle motocross competitor and motorcycle racer, now converted into a personal trainer for his 4-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter Willow, and off-road truck racer. In the past, he’s often posted photos and videos of himself riding the same bike with Jameson, but the time has come for the little boy to get his own set of wheels.As the photos and videos below show, it only took Jameson two days to get the full hang of it. He seems future motocross champion material, and he’s the most adorable badass ever. Admittedly, all children are adorable, but few are as badass as this one.“Looks like jamo is on the same Moto training schedule as me,” Carey writes in the caption to the most recent video, along with a string of laughing emojis. “He hung out w/ his MANny @feedbigb while I did my motos, then he geared up and did his! Stoked he got bit by the motorcycle bug.”Carey himself got into professional riding when he was 18 and holds a couple of world’s firsts that will definitely inspire and motivate James further on, assuming he sticks with the motorcycle bug. Hart was the first rider to publicly perform the backflip, the so-called “Superman seat-grab” and the “inverted Superman,” which was later renamed to “Hart Attack.”