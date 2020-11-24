Mars Is a Superyacht Ready to Tickle the Next Brassy Billionaire’s Pockets

Skydiving With a Twist: Hot-Air Balloon Jump With “World’s Highest Rope Swing”

Experience thrills vicariously through social media – that is an actual thing. And it’s allowing us to experience a skydiving jump from the self-titled “world’s highest rope swing.” 5 photos



Josh Neuman is a filmmaker and adventurer based in Los Angeles and, for his most recent stunt, he and friends flew a hot-air balloon over California. Once up, he swung on a rope swing before letting go to freefall for a while. The video was posted to TikTok and attained near viral status almost right away, mostly because it cuts before Neuman opens his parachute.



Don’t worry, though. Neuman is an experienced skydiver, and he made it down in one piece and complete safety. Spencer Shipman, another filmmaker, was with him in the balloon and he told



Neuman himself told the same media outlet that, before getting into skydiving, one of his biggest fears was that of heights. Once he conquered it, he was able to experience these thrills fully.



On the same day, Neuman did another jump from the same balloon and, while not featuring a rope swing, it was still a very impressive one. You can see that one at the bottom of the page, as well.



Speaking of



@joshneuman1 World’s highest rope swing. Would you let go? ##foryoupage ##foryou l Moon (And It Went Like) - Kid Francescoli



living vicariously , Neuman's TikTok is the place for that. Whereas most of today's TikTokers are either doing challenges or silly monologues for fun and clout, Neuman's is packed with adrenaline-rushing shorts, mostly of him riding his board down mountain roads at excessive speeds. Sometimes he falls, most times he doesn't – but he always delivers heart-pumping entertainment.