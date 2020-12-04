1956 Ford F-100 Is $190K-Worth of Brand New Supercharged Coyote Muscle

The thing with the custom cars and pickups currently available for purchase is that most of them were made many years ago. They keep popping up for sale because that’s how the industry rolls, moving a build from hand to hand for an ever-increasing price. But here’s an exception, and an extraordinary one at that.
You’re looking at a 1956 Ford F-100 “complete frame-off, rotisserie build” that is not only young in terms of age (it was completed in 2019), but also miles – just 936 (1,500 km) are shown on the truck’s odometer.
Wrapped in stunning Dark Maroon over a beige interior and with a wooden bed out back, this F-100 must be the most exciting Ford we’ve featured in the few days of December as part of our Celebration Month coverage – and it’s miles ahead of many of the C10s we’ve shown you, too.
Given how beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we’re not going to go into the hows and whys we see this pickup to be at the top of the custom F-100s list. What we’ll tell you, though, is that the upset-looking front end hides behind it something that is sure to put a broad grin on the driver’s face.
We’re talking about a 5.0L Coyote V8, not in its stock guise, but supercharged by means of Roush hardware – a Phase 2 kit. The powerplant was initially deployed on a 2012 F-150 but found renewed vigor under the hood of this vintage-looking machine.
Riding on staggered 18- and 20-inch wheels, the pickup is now looking for a new owner. It comes with all modern creature comforts one would expect from it, including rearview cameras and USB plugs, but also with documentation: diagrams, receipts, manuals, and even an F-100 parts catalogue.
So, a brand new 1956 F-100, with a Roush Coyote under the hood, and looks to kill for: you didn’t expect this to come cheap, right? ‘Cause at $189,900, it sure isn’t.
