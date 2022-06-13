Tires Are Ready To Be Burned on the Seventh Edition of 'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge'

ECU

The madness of racing on the streets dates back to those times when the races were held on horses, followed by the horsepower of the first cars. They took place illegally in all corners of the world, sometimes with less pleasant consequences due to serious accidents. It became especially popular during the heyday of hot rodding (1960s), muscle machines (1970s) and Japanese imports (1990s). The birthplace of modern street racing in the United States is Woodward Avenue, Michigan, when in the 1960s three main Detroit-based American car companies were producing high-powered performance cars.First started in 2015, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is an exhilarating experience for racers and spectators, celebrating American car culture together. The one-day show offers the public not only legal street races, but also various exciting activities such as Dodge thrill and drift rides, Dodge driving simulators, a classic and modern muscle car show and much more.On its seventh edition, scheduled for August 13, Roadkill Nights promises to delight its spectators with an incendiary festival, both literally and figuratively. In addition to the show, the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race will take place, where competitors will use Direct Connection parts to build their own a drag-race machine under a tight deadline before bringing it to Woodward, with the help of specialized staff. The provider will supply the competitors this year with "building blocks” that will include the Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine and a plug-and-play Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Control Unit ()."Going seven years strong, the event has something for everyone. Whether you’re a drag racer, car enthusiast or looking for a fun day to spend with family, Roadkill Nights promises a dynamic experience", said Eric Schwab, MotorTrend Group's group SVP, head of revenue and partnerships.At this time, online registration is closed. The Roadkill Nights event attracts more than 40,000 enthusiasts to M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan every year. Also, another event of legal street racing, the HOT ROD Drag Week, was so expected this year that registrations were sold out in mere minutes.