Dodge Dakota Convertible: The Weirdly Fascinating Drop-Top Pickup Truck

More than three decades ago, Chrysler executives came up with the crazy idea of merging drop-top freedom with workhorse practicality. Although the resulting Dakota Convertible was never a marketing success, it was undoubtedly one of the most intriguing trucks to ever make it into series production.

9 Jun 2022, 13:51 UTC ·
The first-generation Dodge Dakota came into being in 1986. A mid-size pickup truck created using a variety of components from existing Chrysler vehicles, it was a cheap, no-nonsense workhorse that aimed to compete with similar Japanese imports. Consequently, low- and mid-range trims came with unimpressive RWD drivetrains. The standard engines were all inline-fours that could make from 94 hp to 100 hp. Bigger, more potent drivetrains with 4WD were only available on the Sport and LE (later renamed SLT) trims, while the most powerful engine, a 5.2-liter, 175-hp V8, could be found under the hood of the limited-edition Shelby Dakota.

While the Shelby-badged variant was (and still is) the most celebrated version of the first-gen Dakota, the lineup also included one of the first modern convertible pickup trucks. The idea for such a vehicle was allegedly inspired by the Southern California surf scene. Buyers who enjoyed the freedom of a drop-top were looking for a low-budget vehicle that offered plenty of cargo space so that they wouldn’t have to get creative every time they wanted to go surfing. Chrysler decision-makers, led by famed executive Jerry York decided that a convertible Dakota would be the perfect solution for this small segment of the market, and they commissioned ASC (American Sunroof Company, later American Specialty Cars) to make it happen.

The first batch of regular Dakotas was sent to ASC’s headquarters in Southgate, Michigan in 1988. The team started by chopping off the original top, rear window, and door frames, then added a single-hoop roll bar, new windows, and, of course, a simple, manually-operated folding top that was completely removable in case owners wanted to maximize cargo space. Apart from that, the Dakota Convertible’s exterior was in no way different from its standard siblings.

Introduced for the 1989 model year, it made its way into select dealerships without being heavily advertised. The only engine available was a 3.9-liter, V6 good for 125 hp that could be linked to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic.

The truck could be had in either the entry-level S or the Sport trims, both of which came with RWD as standard. Although more expensive, the Sport became the most popular option as it added 15-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich radials, blacked-out grille and bumpers, a unique decal package, electric side mirrors, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, an armrest, and an AM/FM stereo radio with cassette player. Furthermore, the Sport was the only trim that offered 4WD as an option for those who wanted more rugged terrain capability.

Regardless of the trim, potential customers who were interested in the drop-top version had to be willing to pay around $3,000 over the regular Dakota’s base price. This took cheap out of the equation so, the convertible was never the marketing success that the corporation envisioned. A little over 2,800 units were sold in 1989. The story was much different in 1990 when only about 900 left the dealerships. A year later, sales dropped to single digits, which led to the eccentric truck’s demise.

More than three decades later, interest in the Dakota Convertibles hasn’t changed. Surviving examples in decent shape can be had for less money than a brand-new mountain bike. There are also well-kept, low-mileage models that demand a lot more. One of them is the 1990 Sport Convertible featured in this article, which went under the hammer at a Mecum auction in 2020. With 59,500 miles (95,728 km) on the odometer, this Bright White-finished truck is equipped with all the goodies available with the sport package and hides a well-maintained V6 under the hood. The engine is mated to a four-speed automatic and all the power is sent to the rear wheels. Its owner was hoping to get between $25,000 and $35,000, but the highest bid only reached $16,000.

Despite its sales disaster, this Dodge went down as one of the first, true factory-built convertible pickup trucks of the modern era and if you happen to love weird vehicles, it’s impossible not to find it fascinating.

The idea of a series production convertible pickup truck didn’t die with the open-top Dakota. Arguably the most outrageous example that came after it was the 2003 Chevrolet SSR. With retro-style cues, it was much less off-road oriented, it got a decently-powerful V8 and an electronically-retractable hardtop. However, just like the Dodge, the SSR never met expectations in terms of sales, and it was discontinued just three years later.

If you want to take a closer look at this truck, we recommend Doug DeMuro’s detailed review, which you can find below.

